Students honor long-time professor

Contributed photo Jimmy Witherspoon, son of Louise and Ernest Louise Witherspoon, was honored by Campbell alumni and friends.

Anson native and Campbell University professor, Jimmy Witherspoon, was presented with an honor of scholarships in the name of his parents, Ernest, 96, and Louise Witherspoon, 89.

“I have taught at Campbell University near Raleigh for 36 years,” Witherspoon said. “My former students recently surprised me by funding two $50,000-plus trust scholarships in the names of my parents.”

Alumni and friends of Campbell’s Trust and Wealth Management program surprised Witherspoon at the annual Trust Advisors Forum in Pinehurst.

The James Ernest Witherspoon and the Louise Barnhardt Witherspoon School of Business Trust Endowed Scholarship Funds were announced at the forum’s morning session Feb. 21, by Witherspoon’s former student, Ryan Newkirk, as a tribute to Witherspoon.

According to news reports, for many of the hundreds in attendance, the recognition was especially significant.

“It’s hard to articulate the influence that Jimmy has made on my life and the lives of countless students over the years,” Newkirk said in a news release from the university. “He’s one of my closest friends, who always impresses me with his attention to detail, consistency and quick wit. I met Jimmy for the first time outside Pearson Hall, 22 years ago — and it’s amazing to think how the Lord turned that random encounter into such a meaningful, lasting relationship.”

Another student, Phillip Strickland, said that he is only one of the thousands of people Withersppon has impacted over the years.

“What an honor to have participated in the scholarship recognition for Jimmy and his parents,” Strickland said in the university’s news release. “I can say personally that outside of my parents, no one has had a greater impact on my life than Jimmy Witherspoon.”

Strickland added that he has told Witherspoon many times, that he is forever indebted to him and Campbell.

Efforts to raise money for the scholarship ended with more than $100,000 raised in support of the two scholarships.

“I was shocked by and am humbled at the kindness and thoughtfulness of our friends and alumni,” Witherspoon said. “I can’t imagine anything my friends and former students could have done that would have meant nearly as much to me, as their honoring my parents. My parents are, and will always be, the light of my life.”

Witherspoon’s parents worked for the Anson County School System for more than 40 years. His father served in Europe in the Army Air Corps during World War II and as assistant superintendent and vocational director for Anson County. The Witherspoons are members of First Baptist Church in Wadesboro.

“I grew up in Wadesboro and my parents still live there,” Witherspoon said. “I have many fond memories of Wadesboro. It was and is a wonderful place.”

