Ansonia spotlights Medlock

April 11, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

The Ansonia Theatre’s spotlight for April is on Terra Medlock.

According to a news release, Medlock left audiences in tears with her 2014 stage debut as M’Lynn in “Steel Magnolias.”

“She took to the stage like a fish to water and she hasn’t stopped swimming since,” the release said.

Medlock has become a staple on the Ansonia stage having appeared in numerous productions. Her credits include “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Blood Brothers” and most recently in “All Shook Up,” where she also was co-choreographer.

In addition to her talents as a singer and dancer, Medlock is also a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend. She lives in Marshville with her husband, David, and their four children.

