Simpson named GM of The Anson Record

April 11, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
Althea Simpson -

Althea Simpson has been named general manager of The Anson Record.

Publisher Denise Ward made the announcement in the wake of David Spencer’s resignation to accept another career opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and working with readers and advertisers in Richmond and Anson counties,” Simpson said.

Simpson has been the general manager and advertising manager for the Laurinburg Exchange. Her new role was recently expanded to include those titles for the Daily Journal in Richmond County and The Anson Record in Wadesboro in addition to the role in Laurinburg.

Ward said the transition should go very smoothly for readers and advertisers.

“We are very pleased and fortunate to have Althea take the helm as general manager of the Richmond County Daily Journal and The Anson Record,” Ward said. “She has a wealth of knowledge within the industry, strong leadership and organizational skills and clearly understands the core values of our organization — fair, accurate, trustworthy, timely content and resources for our readers and advertisers.”

In Wadesboro, she joins a team that includes Gwen Tyson, the classifieds representative; Natalie Davis, reporter; and Alan Wooten, editor.

Simpson joined the Laurinburg Exchange in March 2008 as advertising manager. She spent 2009 through 2011 as the advertising manager in Clinton at The Sampson Independent, then returned to Laurinburg in 2011 as general manager and ad director.

The Laurinburg Exchange, the Sampson Independent and The Anson Record are all a part of Champion Media, which bought the newspaper group from Civitas. The group was owned by Heartland when Simpson came aboard.

Simpson got her newspaper start at The Wilson Times and earned her undergraduate degree at Barton College in Wilson.

Althea Simpson
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Althea-Simpson.jpgAlthea Simpson

The Anson Record