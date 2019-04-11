Renovation chosen for DSS building

By: By Natalie Davis

Anson County commissioners voted again to rennovate the unoccupied portion of the old Walmart building for the Department of Social Services.

Approval was 6-1, with Lawrence Gatewood the only commissioner opposed. Gatewood supports the DSS Director Lula Jackson’s proposal for a new building.

“What I am tasked with tonight is to see if we can have a motion in reference to moving forward with the project,” Jackson said.

Intially, Gatewood was vice chairman of the DSS board; he’s now the chairman.

Gatewood, project leader for the DSS building, requested three minutes to speak.

“I’m extremely excited about the DSS project, even after the meeting of March 5,” he said. “I’m also excited to tonight to share a few thoughts, in support of the DSS building.”

Gatewood pointed out all of the “great leadership” decisions of the commissioner board for the first half of the decade.

“Between 2010 and 2015, this board renovated the courthouse, adding restrooms; renovated the Hampton B. Allen Library and the Belk Building; renovated and expanded the facilities at Little Park; constructed a $5 million emergency center; purchased 50 acres of land for the proposed agricivics center; and purchased a very nice animal shelter in Polkton,” Gatewood said.

He added that they did all those things and more while the county maintained a healthy fund balance, and without a property tax increase.

“Taxpayers and staff acknowledge and appreciate your efforts during that time,” he said.

Gatewood said that he knows it wasn’t easy, but they completed it.

“Tonight I’m asking you, collectively, the Anson County Board of Commissioners, to take on the mantle of fission and the mantle of leadership once again,” Gatewood said. “We need them now, more than ever before.”

Gatewood said that taxpayers are confused and concerned about this decision.

“I’ve received a lot of feedback since March 5, and I promised the citizens that I would be the voice to some of their pressing questions,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood said that the questions were:

• Why would the commissioners approve $350,000 for design of a a new DSS building, if they were not committed to the project?

• Is the agricivics center project heading for a similar demise?

• How much have the commissioners spent on the agricivics center and the DSS projects?

• Can the county afford a new DSS building, a new middle school, and the agricivics center?

“The answer, in my opinion is no, not at the same time,” Gatewood said, to the final question.

The construction cost of the new building is $6.5 million, and the county will receive 29.4 percent payback.

“I sincerely believe through the sale of county-owned land, surplus property, continued growth of host fees from waste connection, and careful management of our operating expenses, the DSS building can be built without a property tax increase,” Gatewood said. “Moreover, Anson County is prime for growth.”

Gatewood’s motion to move forward died for lack of a second.

“They need to get out of that building,” said Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant.

She also moved a motion for rennovations of the older building.

