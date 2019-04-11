Message: Dream big, then obtain it

By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Leon Gatewood, Brenda Colson Richardson, Carolina Goins and Sabrina Hough spoke to Wadesboro Elementary School fifth-graders about their options.

“You have the opportunity to be whatever you want to be; and people are crying for opportunities that you already have,” Gatewood said. “You have to remember that you were actually born for a very good purpose; however, it’s up to you to grab ahold to your inheritance.”

Gatewood informed the students that they are kings and queens, and they have the power to be whatever they wanted.

“I’m hearing great dreams in the room,” Gatewood said.

The students’ dreams included doctors, nurses and lawyers.

Richardson, a teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System since leaving Anson County, is now a model.

“I decided, in my late years, to become what I’ve wanted to be all my life,” Richardson said of why she is a model.

She told the students how she did things just to make a living and to take care of her three children; who have become a doctor, lawyer and an engineer.

“They didn’t get that way by just sliding by,” she added.

Richardson informed the students about how their goals are important; and are an important factor in succeeding.

“I look around, and I see greatness in the room,” she said. “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.”

Richardson added that students should remove themselves from those who tried to tell them that their goals weren’t attainable. She also said that her friends had a hand in delaying the persuit of a modeling career.

Since stepping out on faith, and pursuing a modeling career, she has been in three films, and walked the runway. She encouraged the students to listen to those in authority, and focus on what they wanted out of life.

“I have been thinking about you guys, and praying for you guys since the day you were born,” Goins said. She is the director at Anson County Partnership for Children.

She informed the students how she cares for about 1,600 children, that would grow up to be in their shoes, and soon enough, making their dreams come true.

“School is what’s going to get you to the next level in life,” Goins said.

She also shared her hard experiences as a fourth-grader at Wadesboro Elementary, but reminded the students that there is a community that is willing to help them and support them in working toward their goals.

“You will be the ones taking care of me when I get old; and I want you to do a good job at it,” she said.

Hough, a former resident of Anson County, said that even though she isn’t originally from Anson, she lived in Anson for more than 20 years.

“With that being said, I have raised children here, and I feel like I am back visiting my children that I raised,” Hough said.

Hough’s company, Parents Point of View, informs and guides parents through the process of getting their children into and through college.

“Nobody ever said that college was an option for Sabrina,” she said.

Hough reminded the students that college is an option for them.

“I want you to utilize the resource that you have,” she added.

She pointed out that the children had plenty of resources in the room.

“We are a resource,” she added,

Hough read them the book, “Beyond the Shell,” by William Brown. The book was about finding out who you are, and remembering who you are, despite what happens in life. It also lets children know that they can be whomever they want.

“The people that you come in contact with, will have a powerful effect on your life,” Hough said. “Ask yourself and remind yourself who you are daily.”

