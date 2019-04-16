Elementary school raises more than $4,000

April 16, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Ansonville Elementary School recently finished this year’s Kid’s Heart Challenge, formally Jump Rope for Heart.

Heather Kendall, a physical education teacher, directed the fundraiser. With help from students, staff and community members, the school raised $4,610.05.

All proceeds were donated to the American Heart Association as a part of the nationwide Kid’s Heart Challenge campaign.

The school staff offered thanks to all family, friends, and community members who helped make this year’s campaign a success.

The Anson Record