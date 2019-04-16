Renowned speaker coming to Wingate

By: The Anson Record
Opal Tometi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, will bring her message of activism to Wingate University on Tuesday during a question-and-answer session hosted by Dedrick Russell, WBTV’s executive producer for digital content.

The event, set for 7 p.m. in the Batte Center’s McGee Theatre, is free and open to the public.

A globally recognized human-rights advocate and strategist, Tometi is the executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, a nonprofit founded in 2006 to help African-American and black immigrant communities combat immigration bills being considered in Congress. BAJI continues to engage communities to advocate for racial, social and economic justice.

The session is sponsored by the university’s Office of Lyceum and Multicultural Programming. Russell, the event moderator, is from Washington, D.C., where he reported on George W. Bush’s first presidential inauguration, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Washington area sniper incidents. He has spent much of his career in the Carolinas and has worked for WBTV since 2003.

