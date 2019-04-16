Little named runner-up in queen contest

By: The Anson Record
Joletha Little, of Wadesboro, represented the Morven chapter of Las Amigas at the annual Queen’s Contest held during the meeting of the Southwest Region of Las Amigas and placed as a runner-up in the regional contest in Kings Mountain.

According to a news release, Marilynn Bennett, Judy Simon, Little, Johnie Pettiford, Pat McCoy, and Elizabeth Kersey of the Morven chapter attended the semi-annual regional meeting. Other chapters attending included Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gastonia, Mooresville and Greenville, South Carolina.

The Southwest Regional meeting usually includes a business session, a workshop on a meaningful and timely topic, and a luncheon. A highlight of the spring meeting is also the Queen’s Contest. Each chapter has a means by which they select a queen to represent their organization.

Morven named Little at its annual Christmas social Dec. 15 at Twin Valley Country Club. The regional queen competes in the national contest.

