Health Department offers free STD testing

April is Sexually Transmitted Diseases Awareness Month and the Anson County Health Department is encouraging everyone to stay safe and protected by offering a free educational session April 25 from 3-4 p.m.

An STD is a disease or infection.

The Health Department offers a comprehensive range of STD services, including testing and treatment. STD screening and prompt treatment (if infected) are critical to protect a person’s health and prevent transmission to others. Testing at the Health Department is completely confidential and minors do not need parental consent to receive STDs services. Testing is free.

“In most instances, STDs are passed from an infected person to another person during unprotected sexual activities,” said Dinikia Savage, the department’s public health educator. “STDs remain a significant public health problem in the United States.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are 20 million new infections that occur each year in the United States. Nearly half of that amount is among teenagers and young adults between the ages of 15 to 24. About 80 percent of sexually active people are infected with an STD at some point in their lives. The cost of STDs to the U.S. health care system is estimated to be as much as $16 billion annually.

“In the 2016 Anson County Community Health Assessment, conducted by the Health Department in partnership with Carolinas HealthCare System Anson, STDs were listed as one of the top three health issues in the county,” Savage said. “Anson County has some of the highest STD rates in the state underscoring the need for prevention.”

“Health problems caused by STDs tend to be more severe and more frequent for women than for men, in part because for women there are often no visible symptoms,” Savage said. “However, both men and women can contract a sexually transmitted infection at any time if they engage in unprotected sexual activities.”

STDs can affect your health and cause reproductive health problems, fetal problems, cancer, and lead to human immunodeficiency virus.

There are more than 35 infectious diseases that are spread primarily through sexual activity. Some of the most common STDs are human papilloma virus, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS.

Prevention, diagnosis and treatment of STDs includes abstaining from sex, reducing the number of sexual partners, and always and correctly using condoms. Safe and effective vaccines are also available to prevent hepatitis B and some types of HPV that cause disease and cancer.

The Health Department’s hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. The walk-in hours for the STD clinic are Monday-Thursday, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. For more information on STDs, symptoms, or treatment, contact STD nurse Lori Burr at 704-994-3340.

For more information contact Savage at 704-994-3342. The Anson County Health Department is at 110 Ashe St. in Wadesboro.

Learn more on STDs and treatment at cdc.gov/std/.

