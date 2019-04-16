Satterfield offers challenge at crusade

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Pastors of Anson County churches gathered in prayer during the final night of the 2019 County-wide Crusade.

Mike Satterfield was the guest preacher for the crusade.

“There are folk who have death-defined, traumatic issues, at the door of their lives,” he said.

He asked every woman and girl to stand, after reading a testimonial letter from a woman who had been raped 23 years ago.

“This man, wants to apologize to each of you; for every wrong thing another man has done,” Satterfield said. “I’m sorry you had to endure it; I apologize that you now have a stain on the resume.”

He added that by coming here to “hear the gospel, I am announcing to you that you are set free; and every chain is broken on your life.”

His message was a recipe for crusade; a four by four challenge.

“I’m going to give you four things that you have to apply to your life, so it won’t be just the women set free, but there are the victimizers that need freedom,” he said. “There are some men who’ve been victimized who need victory, and all of them stand in need of an encounter with the living God.”

Satterfield’s message included four words, four happenings, four people and four prayers.

“I want to get you in a position of doing what pleases the Lord most, so we’ll leave here in victory posture,” he said.

The four words: identify, intercede, invest and invite.

“You need to have them burned into your heart if Anson County is going to unite,” Satterfield said. “Next year is 2020, so we all need to be here with 20/20 vision, so we can see clear to do at least four things like there’s no tomorrow.”

He used Mark 1:14-20 to show the participants how to identify four people who are far from God.

“Right now, dig deep and recognize that Jesus was intentional in identifying lost people,” he added.

Satterfield also included an Old Testament text for those who placed more value in it, using Isaiah 61:1.

“We are the problem; not lost people,” he said. He added that they are waiting on some found people to show the way.

“I intercede by praying four times a day for the four people,” Satterfield said. “The gateway to God’s presence of peace is so low that we can only enter upon bended knee.”

He also said there are 2.6 billion people need an intercessor, and used one in his crusade missions as symbolism.

After leaving abruptly to avoid the oncoming hurricane, Satterfield was on a plane, and the passenger door came ajar at 4,000 feet in the air. There was no explanation for the door coming ajar, except the plane was broken; and Satterfield prayed aloud the words, “Oh God. Have mercy on a wretch like me.”

Underneath the plane’s location, was an emergency landing strip.

“Out of nowhere, God had a provision for an intercessor that didn’t get exhausted in spirituality,” Satterfield said.

He answered the question, why do bad things happen to good people?

“A bad thing happened to what I thought was a good person, so that it would lead a lost soul to a right relationship,” he said.

The pilot from the plane gave his life to the Lord at that moment.

Satterfield noted that the third thing is to invest.

“When you invest, you become those who recognize something; that it’s going to cost you your entire life,” he said.

He used Nehemiah 1:3-11 as an example of how Christians should pray scripture.

“Fasting and prayer causes you to surrender all; to rely your whole weight in the arms of the one who can give you something better than the bread of the earth,” he added.

He reminded the audience that every prayer they will ever need is in Scripture.

Invite those people to do things, he said.

“I call them to understand that I just want to love on you; break bread with you because I learned that solitary confinement is prison punishment, and we can’t do life in isolation,” Satterfield said. “We’re better together.”

Satterfield reminded the crowd to base prayer on God’s character, and base investment on confessing sin.

“Expect God to move in power,” Satterfield said. “Four things with four words in four ways based on biblical mandate.”

