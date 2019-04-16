Celebrating the young children

By: The Anson Record
Contributed photo Children create art projects during Week of the Young. -
Contributed photo Children wears masks for the True Story of the Three Little Pigs. -

Anson County Partnership for Children celebrated the Week of the Young Child with daily activities for young children and families.

Each year, the Anson County Partnership for Children joins communities nationwide in celebrating young children and those who serve young children as caregivers and child care providers.

The week started with a Pinwheel for Prevention Garden displayed in front of the courthouse sponsored by the Partnership and Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. Blue pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention.

“The pinwheel whimsy and childlike notions are reminders of the great childhoods we want for all children,” said Caroline Goins, director. “Pinwheels are on display in restaurants and local businesses and will remain through April for Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

Due to the rain, the annual Week of the Young Child Literacy Parade was canceled on Tuesday. However, more than 500 students in NC Pre-K and kindergarten proudly displayed their costumes as they attended a private performance of “My Lucky Day,” written, produced and directed by Tommy Wooten at the Ansonia Theater.

It tells the story of a quick-witted pig that outsmarts a sneaky fox based on the children’s book written by Keiko Kasza. “My Lucky Day” was sponsored by Anson County Arts Council and the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Late that evening, more than 100 people were in attendance laughing and dancing with the music for the free public performance.

“Everyone from children to teacher raved about the wonderful job of Tommy,” Goins said.

“The children absolutely loved the play and have talked about it a great deal since,” said kindergarten teacher Kristy Gerald. “Their favorite part was when the fox threw the flour into the audience.”

“True Story of the Three Little Pigs” was held Wednesday in the Early Childhood Resource Center of the Partnership office.

“More than 50 children attended the story reading; children created character art projects, danced and played,” Goins said.

Anson County Partnership for Children board members visited child-care facilities across the county Thursday, reading to the county’s tiniest and most important citizens.

“The purpose of the Week of the Young Child is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs,” Goins said.

Children create art projects during Week of the Young.

Children wears masks for the True Story of the Three Little Pigs.
The Anson Record