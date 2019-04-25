Smith: Interpretations of 2nd Samuel, Psalm 51

It all started when King David saw a woman bathing on the roof of her house.

He called his trusted attendant.

“Do you know her name?” David asked.

“Bath-sheba, the wife of Uriah the Hittite, O King.”

“Send for her.”

When Bath-sheba came to him, they enjoyed each other’s company, confessed personal admiration, then in the evening lay together. Next morning, the king had her escorted back home, with a promise that they would meet again.

“What’s the matter?” he asked softly, the next time they spoke.

“I’m so sorry,” she said, then began to cry.

“Tell me,” he said gently.

“I am with child.”

The king’s face fell.

“Uriah was on the battlefield the evening we met,” she said. “And I haven’t seen him since.”

“People will talk,” the king replied.

“I know,” she answered. “What will we do?”

“Let me take care of it,” he said, then wrote a letter to Uriah’s commander.

“Greetings, Joab,” the letter read. “I have need of Uriah the Hittite. Please send him to me immediately.”

Uriah came directly to Jerusalem, then to the palace.

“How are things with Joab?” David asked.

“He is a valiant leader,” Uriah smiled.

“And the people?”

“They are just as valiant, my Lord.”

“What a fine report,” the king smiled, then paused. “I have a reward for you, valiant soldier: Before you return, go down to your house and comfort your wife.”

“Thank you, sir.” Uriah said.

As Uriah left the palace, the king sent servants to follow him, carrying a feast for Uriah and his wife. But on the way to his house, Uriah stopped at a door of the king’s palace, shared the bounty with the servants, then spent the night there, sleeping on his bedroll.

When his servants told him that Uriah did not go home, King David sent for Uriah a second time.

“Why didn’t you go home and celebrate?” he asked.

“My Lord, the Ark of the Covenant, as well as Israel and Judah, are camped in tents; Joab, my commander, and my fellow soldiers are camped in the fields; so it’s impossible for me to eat and drink and lie with my wife at home. I’m sorry; but I just can’t do such a thing.”

“Stay one more day, then,” David replied, “and return to the palace tonight.”

That evening David brought Uriah to the banquet hall, where the king’s steward plied him with wine until he could barely stand.

“He’ll go home now,” the king thought, as Uriah staggered out of the hall, then stopped by the palace gate a second time, to sleep, for even though he was drunk he could not sleep in his house.

“Uriah is a stubborn man,” David said, when he heard the news, so he sat down to write a letter to Joab.

“Set this man in the most vulnerable position in the conflict,” he wrote, “then pull the other soldiers back, so that Uriah will be killed.”

Then the king called Uriah to the palace.

“Take this message to Joab,” he said, handing his soldier the message that would take his life, and perhaps bidding him “good day” with a smile.

On the battlefield, Joab sent some of his soldiers toward a portion of the city wall where the finest of the enemy archers stood, then pulled back the rest of the troops so that Uriah was killed — as well as some of his fellow soldiers, in a maneuver that only brought dishonor to the dead.

After the battle, Joab called the runner to carry a message to David.

“Memorize this,” he said. “Several of your servants have been lost in the battle with Ammon, O King. They disobeyed orders and were killed by enemy arrows.” He paused. “Take this to the king.”

“When the king asks ‘Did you not know they would shoot from the wall?’ Say ‘By the way, O King, your servant Uriah lies among the dead.’”

After David heard the end of Joab’s message, he said, “The sword devours one as well as another,” then addressed the runner, “Encourage Joab not to dwell on this matter, but to make the battle strong against the city and overthrow it.”

At the news that Uriah was dead, Bath-sheba began mourning — perhaps seven days — for her husband, then moved to the palace to become David’s wife.

After that, the king continued as if Uriah had never lived, ruling his subjects, going to the temple for worship, writing Psalms, until God sent Nathan the prophet to deal with him. The events that followed are paraphrased from 2nd Samuel 12-18.

“A poor man had a little lamb,” Nathan said, “which became his most prized possession. He bought her as a baby, then raised her up with his children. They all so loved the lamb that they fed her from the table, and let her drink from their cups. When the little lamb became sleepy, one of them picked her up and lay her on his chest, where she nuzzled up and fell asleep.”

“A man up the road had entire flocks of sheep,” the prophet continued. “When an unexpected guest came along, the rich man knew he must provide a meal for him, so he looked over the flocks in his fields.

“I can’t give that one up,” he said, “Nor this one. Nor even this one.”

Finally his gaze turned to the lamb in his neighbor’s pen.

“That’s it,” he said. “I won’t give up any of my lambs.”

So he walked over to the pen, reached down and picked up the poor man’s lamb, who tried to nuzzle against his hand, and carried her back to the house.

“Kill and dress this one,” he said to his servant. “Then prepare it for our guest.”

The King ground his teeth, “Take this man to be executed,” he said, “for his lack of compassion demands his death.”

He paused.

“And require his heirs pay four times the price of the lamb.”

Nathan paused and looked directly at David, then paused. “You… are that man.”

The biblical record does not say how long David considered Nathan’s words, but his thoughts may have gone like this:

“I am like the rich man,” David said, “for I have many wives, and Uriah only had one.”

“But I didn’t kill his wife; I only abused her,” David continued. “But I did take Uriah’s life so I could marry Bath-sheba after a cursory time of mourning.”

David paused.

“And until this moment I felt no compassion at all for the man I robbed, and killed.

“I lied to myself that I could get away with adultery, and that I could get away with murder, as well.”

“That’s the thing about lying,” he thought. No matter how many people I may lie to, that number is always increased by two: Myself, who thought that “no one will be smart enough to find me out,” and to God who always knows, and sent Nathan to bring me up short…before it was too late to change.

The king turned to look at the prophet.

“Nathan,” he said. “I have sinned against Bath-sheba, and against Uriah, but in the process I also sinned against God.”

“God has heard your confession,” Nathan said. “And has forgiven you. But there is still a dire price to pay, for because of what you have done, the sword will never depart from your house, and one will take your wives and parade them around on the roof of the palace where you took Bath-sheba. And her child will surely die.”

Bath-sheba’s little boy died, seven days after his birth. After that, one of David’s grown sons raped his half-sister, and David’s favorite son Absalom killed that half-brother for the crime; Absalom subsequently took the the kingdom from his father, stealing the palace and parading David’s concubines on the roof, until David’s troops overcame the rebels, and Joab killed the usurper.

“The lie was the first step in the destruction of my family,” David said.

Leon Smith is a contributing columnist to The Anson Record. Email him at leonsmithstories@gmail.com or write to him at Box 124, Marshville, NC 28103.

