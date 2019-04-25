Scholarship opportunity available

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed Photo Courtnie McIntosh and Ruby Jones offers dental assistant tuition to Anson County Schools' seniors. -

Anson native, Courtnie McIntosh, has partnered with Ruby Jones, the owner of Dental Assistant Academy of North Carolina, to offer a full tuition, $3,600 scholarship for graduating seniors in Anson County.

McIntosh is the founder of the Academy of Goal Achievers, a youth leadership program in Charlotte, and visionary founder of the Sweetheart Scholars Scholarship in Anson County.

“Our goal is to ensure students are exposed to as many career pathways as possible, especially in underserved and under-resourced communities,” McIntosh said. “We’re seeing that college degrees continue to be important and how getting certified in a career field, like becoming a dentist assistant, can be a total life changer for some students.”

The dental assistant program is 12 weeks, with sessions starting in June and September. The scholarship winner will be honored at the Academy of Goal Achievers annual awards ceremony June 28 in the Duke Energy building in downtown Charlotte.

The scholarship is open to boys and girls. D.A. Academy of North Carolina also provides job placement assistance and internship during their training time, with the Academy of Goal Achievers providing the ongoing mentoring and support.

“Being an Anson native myself, I did not understand how many opportunities I was not exposed to until I moved to Charlotte,” McIntosh said. “I promised myself I will continue to make sure all students are exposed to as many opportunities as possible, especially those from Anson County.”

In order to apply, students will need to contact McIntosh at info@taogainc.org or 704-222-1923.

