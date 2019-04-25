What are absentee ballots, and what should we know?

By: Alan Wooten - The Anson Record
Twenty-four weeks ago, voters went to the polls on Election Day and believed at the end of the evening the victors had been decided.

But in the weeks before that, actions with absentee ballots that led to the state Board of Elections not verifying all the results started a tidal wave of embarrassment for Bladen and Robeson counties. Bladen County was the focus, where allegations of ballot harvesting culminated with a four-day evidentiary hearing in February that wiped out results in the race for the U.S. House District 9 seat that represents Anson County.

Early voting begins today for the primary between 10 Republican hopefuls. The general election is Sept. 10, unless a second primary is necessary. In that case, the general election is Nov. 5.

So just what are absentee ballots, and what are the key points voters should know about the process?

Defined

Ballots used on Election Day are the same as those used in the absentee process; there is not a special ballot. There is, however, is process that must be followed.

The state board’s website says “absentee voting is broadly divided into three categories: absentee-by-mail voting, military and overseas citizens voting (also called UOCAVA voting), and absentee one-stop voting. These processes are all considered absentee, because the voting takes place away from the traditional Election Day precincts.”

Absentee by mail

Any North Carolinian can register to vote an absentee ballot by mail; there is no excuse or reason needed. The request form can only be signed by the voter or a voter’s near relative or legal guardian. The law defines “near relative” as “spouse, sibling, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent or stepchild of the voter.”

The form can be scanned and emailed, faxed or mailed to the county Board of Elections.

Mailed envelopes must be signed so that signature can be compared to the signature on the voter’s registration form.

UOCAVA absentee

Uniformed service members and their eligible dependents, and U.S. citizens living outside of the United States, may request a ballot under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

Witnesses

When voting absentee by mail, the official ballot and ballot-return envelope should be marked and sealed in the presence of a notary or two witnesses who are at least 18 years old. The witness cannot be a person who is a candidate for nomination or election to any office in the primary or election in which the vote is being cast, with the exception that the candidate is a near relative or legal guardian.

Also, if the voter is a patient or resident of a hospital, clinic, nursing home or rest home, the witness cannot be an owner, manager, director or employee of a hospital, clinic, nursing home or rest home in which the voter is a patient or resident; the witness cannot be an elected official; the witness cannot be an officer in a state, congressional district, county or precinct political party organization, or a campaign manager or treasurer for any candidate or political party.

Witnessess must watch the voter mark the ballot without seeing how the person votes. Witnesses must complete and sign the certification on the back of the ballot-return envelope.

One-stop absentee

The state board’s website says one-stop voting “is conducted starting on the third Thursday before the election and ends on the last Saturday before the election. During the one-stop early voting period, you may register to vote and vote on the same day.”

Election workers

According to a pamphlet from the state board, almost all processes and procedures require that two or more trained personnel be involved. These officials have taken an oath to uphold state election laws and protect the security of the election.

Representatives of political parties or candidates, and sometimes even members of the general public, are allowed to observe and monitor election activities.

Felonies

A number of voting laws, if broken, carry the penalty of a felony upon conviction. Among them:

• Any person who is an election officer, member of an election board or other officer charged with any duty with respect to any primary or election, to knowingly make any false or fraudulent entry on any election book or any false or fraudulent returns. Also, if such a person were to do any fraudulent act or knowingly and fraudulently omit to do any act or make any report legally required of that person.

• Any person to take corruptly the oath prescribed for voters.

• For any person to assault any chief judge, judge of election or other election officer while in the discharge of duties in the registration of voters or in conducting any primary or election. State law defines assault as someone threatening to cause or actually causing injury to another person. There are many types. For example, simple assault is when someone unlawfully touches someone or performs a show of violence, which is when the threat is made but not acted upon. An example is raising a fist without actually striking.

• Any person who threatens or menaces in any other manner to intimidate or attempt to intimidate any chief judge, judge of election, or other election officer in the discharge of duties in the registration of voters or in conducting any primary or election.

Ballot status

To find out the status of an absentee ballot, go online to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

Call 919-807-1206 if:

• Someone tried to take your ballot that is not your near relative or legal guardian.

• Someone filled out your ballot for you, or tried to see your ballot.

• A requested ballot does not come.

