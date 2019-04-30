Labor Department gives out safety awards

April 30, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

The N.C. Department of Labor honored area employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet in Wadesboro on Monday.

Commissioner Cherie Berry served as the keynote speaker and made the presentations. The event was co-sponsored by the Anson County Chamber of Commerce and held at Twin Valley Golf Club.

“It’s really an honor for me to travel throughout the state and recognize these employers who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Berry said in a news release. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which now rests at an all-time low 2.3 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2018. Recipients were from communities in the area stretching from Rockingham to Charlotte to Winston-Salem.

Gold award winners included Allen’s Professional Investigations Inc. Cobb-Vantress Inc., North Carolina Production. Both Atrium Health, Anson, and Columbus McKinnon Corp., Wadesboro Operations won for the second consecutive year.

Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible.

The gold award criteria are based on a days away restricted or transferred, called a DART rate, that is at least 50 percent below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer.

The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50 percent below the rate for its industry.

The Anson Record