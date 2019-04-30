Peachland-Polkton Elementary School salutes ‘Terrific Kids’

April 30, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: The Anson Record
Contributed photo Peachland-Polkton Elementary School held its Terrific Kids Celebration for the first nine weeks. Students recognized for this honor included (front, from left) Matthew Vann, Bryant Barnhill, Paisley Martin, Nolan Granados, Brantley Horne, Jiya Shah, Amalachi Polk, Maliyah McNeil, Jackson Bricker, Eli Bennett, Jaycee Carpenter, (second row, from left) Ella Watson, Brodie Lear, Daquan Jenkins, Tyler Eddins, Tabatha Pierre, Zariya Tyson, Carlee Brown, Victor Walker, Nema Taylor, Chloe Treadaway, Honestii Spencer, (third row, from left) Caroline Drake, Daniel Whisnant, Ana Lugo, Zaniyah Hough, Lincoln Rivera, Honesty Mungo, Gabe Lear, Gracilee Bricker, Jared Horne, Eli Williams, Christopher Harrington, Jadis Burns, (fourth row, from left) Slade Winfield, Nykidra Clyburn, Paisley Steele, Jacob Harrington, Matthew Johnson, Elijah Britt, Jordan Hanson, Joshua Romero Castro, Charlie Jarrell, Elijah Wilks, Jadaisha Smith, Dixie Fincher and Lyndee McCollum. Not pictured: Malaysia Lotharp.

Peachland-Polkton Elementary School held its Terrific Kids Celebration for the first nine weeks.

Contributed photo
Peachland-Polkton Elementary School held its Terrific Kids Celebration for the first nine weeks. Students recognized for this honor included (front, from left) Matthew Vann, Bryant Barnhill, Paisley Martin, Nolan Granados, Brantley Horne, Jiya Shah, Amalachi Polk, Maliyah McNeil, Jackson Bricker, Eli Bennett, Jaycee Carpenter, (second row, from left) Ella Watson, Brodie Lear, Daquan Jenkins, Tyler Eddins, Tabatha Pierre, Zariya Tyson, Carlee Brown, Victor Walker, Nema Taylor, Chloe Treadaway, Honestii Spencer, (third row, from left) Caroline Drake, Daniel Whisnant, Ana Lugo, Zaniyah Hough, Lincoln Rivera, Honesty Mungo, Gabe Lear, Gracilee Bricker, Jared Horne, Eli Williams, Christopher Harrington, Jadis Burns, (fourth row, from left) Slade Winfield, Nykidra Clyburn, Paisley Steele, Jacob Harrington, Matthew Johnson, Elijah Britt, Jordan Hanson, Joshua Romero Castro, Charlie Jarrell, Elijah Wilks, Jadaisha Smith, Dixie Fincher and Lyndee McCollum. Not pictured: Malaysia Lotharp.
The Anson Record