Project REV moving forward

April 30, 2019
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

The Anson Economic Development Corporation is renovating the former Roses store for Project REV, a business incubator and co-working space that is anticipated to be opened in mid-June.

REV is an acronym for Rural Economic Vibrancy. The facility is at 114 W. Wade St.

The EDC made the announcement at its annual meeting and retreat March 21.

“Rural communities either have to find new and innovative ways to compete in the 21st century economy or they are going to fade to irrelevance,” Janine Rywak, chairman of the EDC’s board of directors, said in a news release. “With the REV project, Anson County firmly establishes itself as an innovator, a competitor and a survivor.”

Rywak went on to say that many people came together to make a project of this scope work in Uptown Wadesboro. She mentioned public and private sector partners to include Anson County, the town of Wadesboro, South Piedmont Community College, Leake and Anne Bennett Little, and the boards of community organizations.

John Marek, director of the Anson Economic Development Partnership, said building renovations began immediately, due to a tight timeline between renovations and its late-spring opening.

Several tenants wanted their space ready by today, while remaining tenants will move in during the month.

It will feature a coffee bar and visitor center open to the public, along with several governmental offices, including the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, AnsonEDP, Uptown Wadesboro and the Anson County Tourism Development Authority.

“We have been holding CoWorking Wednesday events at the Chamber of Commerce over the past several months, and have been talking behind the scenes with the attendees,” Marek said. “We wanted to have a significant entrepreneur and freelance operator base in place before launching. Ultimately, though, it was the interest of two larger, well-funded startup projects, code-named Baltic and Caspian, which drove us forward.”

Speckled Paw Coffee, a Mt. Gilead-based coffee shop, is expanding to Wadesboro, in the REV Uptown building after being shown several storefronts.

“They kept coming back to the Roses building and the allure of being part of something greater than just a stand-alone shop; the incubator idea, along with the success of our CoWorking Wednesdays really resonated with them,” Marek said.

Co-working flex space at REV Uptown starts at $50 per month.

“We understand that we cannot provide all the big-city amenities or a prestigious Trade Street business address, but we can offer a great place for serious entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses at a fraction of the price,” Marek said.

“In addition to office space, REV Uptown members will have access to specialized training programs and ongoing business support services through the SPCC Small Business Center, as well as the resources of the Chamber of Commerce, tourism, economic development and uptown development,” he added.

The Office as a Service model creates a “one stop shop” for entrepreneurial development.

“By offering these essentials to them as a service, co-working spaces free up their time to focus on building a customer base, refining products or services, and growing their business,” Marek said.

Marek said his group was working on several other projects.

“The identity of Project Caspian and some of our other members will be announced at a future time, but I can say that there will be a strong international presence, along with locally-based enterprises of various sizes and stages of development; freelancers, startups, and emerging growth companies,” Marek said. “Most will have a technology or innovation component, and all will be focused on regional, national or international markets.”

REV Uptown is currently accepting applications for membership online at REV-Anson.com.

