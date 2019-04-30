Anson dancers are back!

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Anson Dancing with the Stars is set for May 31 at Wadesboro Primary School.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. The school is at 1542 U.S. 52, also known as Morven Road.

The Anson Woman’s League will be the first-time host this year.

“We look forward to making this a signature event for AWL,” said Caroline Goins.

The organization’s goal is to raise money for Women’s League scholarships and other community service projects.

“We also hope to bring awareness to our club and our community service projects such as animal shelter donations, school special projects, Thanksgiving meals for the hunger,” Goins said.

Local celebrities and leaders will delight spectators with an amazing dance competition to support local charities.

Chris Stinson, the Anson Dancing with the Stars 2014 Champion, will be the master of ceremony. He’s also the principal at the high school.

Goins said contributions are coming from the Women’s League board; its president, Bonnie Morgan; and Leon Gatewood of HOLLA!, who is donating DJ services and is one of the dancers.

Those in the competition include David Edwards, Wadesboro town manager, and Katie Edwards; Gatewood and former Anson Record reporter, Kim Harrington; Curtis and Toforya Hailey; Mike and Wendy Hill; Anson County School superintendent clerk, Anne, and Luke Hyatt; Wadesboro Police Department Chief Thedis Spencer and grandson, Kyler; and Ansonia Theatre Spotlight winner Gina Clark and a surprise guest.

Event tickets are $10 and can be purchased through an Anson Women’s League member or at Twin Valley Golf Club. Doors open at 6:15 for guests to get a choice seat.

A panel of esteemed judges will rank the dancers, and the combined total of judge and spectator votes will decide the reigning champion dancers.

Those attending can vote for their favorite couple by purchasing voting tickets sold at the event. Votes are $1 per vote or $5 for 6 votes.

The winning couple will receive the Anson Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball Trophy and $100 toward their favorite local charity.

Snacks and drinks can be purchased, with cash only, at the event.

All proceeds will benefit the Anson Women’s League Scholarship fund and other community service projects.

