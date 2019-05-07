‘Dearly Departed’ opens May 17

May 7, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is presenting “Dearly Departed,” billed as a “Southern fried comedy about a funeral” running weekends May 17-26.

The show is written by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, directed by Tommy Wooten, with set design by Mike Phillips.

The show tells the story of the Turpin family and the passing of their “mean and surly” father Bud. The family comes together to plan the funeral and say their goodbyes, but just like most families there are issues and old scores left unsettled that unfold in hilarious ways.

According to a theater release, “you’ve never had this much fun at a funeral. The remarkable cast includes some of the Ansonia’s heaviest hitters.”

Libby Dandridge stars as Bud’s long-suffering widow Raynelle. Her three children, Ray-Bud, Junior and Delightful, are played by Tommy Wooten, Jason Price and Teri Brown. Raynelle’s holier than thou sister-in-law Marguerite is played by Leslie Capell, and her “good for nothing” son Royce, played by Donald Perkins, is to pick her up to offer “comfort and Christian counsel” to the grieving widow.

Connie Thomas makes a return to the stage as Ray-Bud’s wife Lucille, and Lindsey Melton is Junior’s wife Suzanne.

Amidst the chaos the Turpin’s turn to their friends and neighbors, an eccentric group of misfits, who manage to pull it together and get the family through their hours of need. They are played by Ansonia stage veterans Glenn Caulder, Ayla Perkins, Robert Graves, Chipper Long, Carolyn Munn, Donnie Lewis, Nekeisha Lindsey, Ann Crescitelli, Lela Chaney and newcomers Audrey Barringer and Angel Smith.

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. For tickets, go to ansoniatheatre.com or call the Anson County Arts Council box office at 704-694-4950.

