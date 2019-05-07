Ansonia spotlight is on Dandridge

May 7, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

May’s Ansonia Theatre spotlight is on Anson native Libby Dandridge.

She performed in “Steel Magnolias” at both the Ansonia and in Monroe with the Union County Playmakers.

Other productions include, “Driving Miss Daisy,” “On Golden Pond,” “Graceland,” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Dandridge is a retired teacher and a grandmother of eight.

“She is blessed to have the support of her husband, Jack, who listens to her practice her lines until he knows them better than she does,” the theater release stated. “We love you, Libby; the spotlight is on you.”

The Anson Record