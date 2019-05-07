Rivers crowned by Las Amigas

May 7, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
Brittany Monta Bennett Rivers -

Brittany Monta Bennett Rivers was crowned Virtuous Woman 2019 at the annual Virtuous Woman program sponsored by the Morven chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. on April 27 at Harris Chapel AME Zion Church.

She is the daughter of Samuel and Bernice Bennett of Lilesville, married to Barquel Rivers, and they have one child.

Rivers is a registered nurse at Atrium Health and attends Harris Chapel AME Zion Church. Her hobbies are reading and watching old movies.

First runner-up was Ethel Hall, the daughter of the late Maggie Lee Coleman. She is married to Curtis Lee Hall and they have five children, 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Hall works for Anson County Schools as a tutoring teacher and afterschool director. Her hobbies are softball, having quality family time, and shopping. She attends New Life Christian Faith Church in Morven.

Bonnie Moody was second runner-up. She has one daughter, Cassandra and one grandson. Moody has retired after 30 years of service and attends Sandy Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Morven. Her hobbies are cooking and reading the Bible.

Other women participating in the event were: Brenda Deberry-Marsh, Minister Dona Smith McNair, Annie Smith and Henrietta Martin Sturdivant.

The Virtuous Woman program selects a woman who has made a considerable contribution to the community is identified and celebrated. This year’s theme was, “Virtuous Women: Intentional and Purpose Driven” and the keynote speaker was Minister Barbara Thomas of Wadesboro.

The Morven chapter has been providing civic and social activities in the Anson County community for 32 years. The 12 members include Joletha Little, Judy Simon, Elizabeth Kersey, Marilynn Bennett, Pat McCoy, Winnie M. Bennett, Beulah Pratt, Johnie M. Pettiford, Kristen Mims, Samantha Douglas, Arnnette Taylor and Nikki McRae.

Brittany Monta Bennett Rivers
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_1640.jpgBrittany Monta Bennett Rivers

The Anson Record