HOLLA! 5K is Saturday

May 7, 2019
By: The Anson Record

The 5th annual HOLLA! 5K is Saturday at 9 a.m. with a kickoff rally and warmups, including a wellness class led by Coach Harvey Johnson of Washington, D.C.

The event raises money for the organization’s literacy program. To register, call 704-851-3144 or 704-695-4968 or go to racesonline.com.

Robert Gatewood, a Wadesboro native and founder of The Marketing Pulpit radio program on Radio One in Washington, D.C., will be the host. Harvey will lead a 10 minute warm-up routine as well as present a two-hour physical fitness workshop starting at 11 a.m. at the HOLLA! Center.

More than 15 teams have registered for this year’s 5K. Anson Middle School is leading the way with over 30 registrants. Organizers say that it appears Anson Middle School will win the free HOLLA! Party this year. Morven Elementary School won last year’s HOLLA! Party which is based on the school with the most students attending the 5K.

Other teams signed up include Gatewood Insurance and Real Estate, The Woodburns, Anson County Domestic Violence, Anson Women’s League, Poisson, Poisson and Bower, Judge Sophia Crawford, Scott Forbes, Quality Florist, Nelson Funeral Home, Smith Funeral Home, The Chesterfield County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and Katheryn McLeod.

Highlights of this year’s event include The Buffalo Soldiers, The Spirit in Motion line dancers, Daniel Gatewood’s premier of the Mother Gave Me Life line dance and the introduction of the cast of The Lion King, Jr.

Harvey is a health and wellness coach certified in personal training and fitness nutrition. He offers psychology-based health and fitness coaching. His clients include Kimberly Harrington of Lilesville, who said she met her weight loss goal in 12 weeks.

Harvey, quoted in a news release, said, “I practice a holistic approach to health and wellness, which means that I look at how all areas of your life are connected. What motivates you? Does stress at your job or in your relationship cause you to overeat? Does lack of sleep or low energy prevent you from exercising? As we work together, we will look at how all parts of your life affect your health as a whole.

“My approach is not to dwell on calories, carbs, fats and proteins. It is not to create lists of restrictions or good and bad foods. Instead, I work with my clients to create a happy, healthy life in a way that is flexible, fun and rewarding.”

Harvey himself was once over 300 pounds.

There is no charge for the seminar. To register, call or text 704-294-9431 or email onyxlyspeaking@gmail.com.

