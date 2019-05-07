Wadesboro considering monument in beautification effort

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

The town of Wadesboro is preparing for possible changes in the upcoming months to continue the efficiency and beautification of the town.

Town Manager David Edwards presented several changes for consideration by the councilmen at the Monday night meeting.

A discussion took place about placing a monument in Wadesboro Park, as suggested by Edwards.

Charters of Freedom will sponsor the monument, consiting of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution or the Bill of Rights.

The town will not have to spend any money for the monument, nor its placement.

Edwards added that they only request that the placement grounds be a flat surface prior to the monument’s placement.

Eleven vehicles have made the surplus vehicle list for May 2019. Among these are those from the Water Department, Police Depaartment, and several streets cars. A 1980 Chevrolet dump truck, 1985 Ford dump truck, 1997 Ford F-150 pickup, 1999 Chevy Blazer, 1998 Ford Crown Victoria, 2003 Chevy pickup 4×4 1500, a 2,000 gallon plastic tank, a John Deere zero-turn mower, a 1956 Oldsmobile, a 2010 Chevy Tahoe, and a 2011 Dodge Charger make up the list of vehicles.

