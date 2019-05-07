May 7, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Wadesboro Housing Authority and the town of Wadesboro hosted a community partnership at the Myrtlewood Homes apartment site.

The event was a one-month collaborative plan and implementation by Wades Police Chief Thedis Spencer, Wadesboro Town Manager David Edwards, and WHA executive director, Betty Huntley.

“The purpose of the event was to provide information related to health, education, employment, and saftey resources to the community,” Huntley said. “It also provided opportunities for local residents to ask questions, locate services that were of interest to the community as a whole, and to increase awareness of the vast opportunities throughout the city and county.”

Those resources in attendance included, Anson County Partnership for Children, Atrium Health Mobile Unit, North Carolina Works, Spouth Piedmont Community College and their Cruiser Mobile Classroom. Safety officials, such as the Wadesboro Police Department and the Wadesboro Fire Department were also in attendance.

Fire truck tours were provided for young children, along with grilled food.

“The event yielded residents’ inquiry and interest in obtaining higher education and training at SPCC,” Huntley said.

SPCC staff were avaiable to talk with residents about programs like Anson Adavantage Program, in which Anson COunty residents can receive a free education at the community college.

Two more community events are in plans for the near future at other housing sites; and they are open to other organizations that would like to provide information to residents. For more information, contact Edwards at 704-694-5171 or Huntley at 704-694-4852.

