Special moments for Olympians

May 15, 2019
By: Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Approximately 65 athletes participated in the Anson County Special Olympics. -
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Participants and their buddy partners head into the gym for the awards ceremony. -
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Students stand with their buddies for awards. -

The 2019 Special Olympics Spring Games was hosted at Anson Middle School on May 1.

Sylvia L. Tillman, local coordinator for Special Olympics in Anson County, deemed the event the “best day ever.”

Participants were present from Ansonville Elementary, Lilesville Elementary, Morven Elementary, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, Wadesboro Elementary, Wadesboro Primary, Anson Middle and Anson High schools.

Approximately 65 athletes participated in the Games.

Each athlete was paired with a student buddy from the Anson Middle School seventh and eighth grade Beta Club, and several Occupational Course of Study students from Anson High School.

“This was the first time that student buddies from Anson Middle experienced the opportunity to serve in this volunteer role,” Tillman said. “Words cannot describe their excitement and level of maturity displayed throughout the Games.”

Highlights of the opening ceremony includes the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem being played by the Anson Middle Band; greetings by Superintendent Michael Freeman; Special Olympics prayer by exceptional children director Nancy Diggs; the Athlete’s Oath by Mikayla Willoughby; and the 2019 Games Opening by exceptional children teacher Nelson Rushing.

The Torch Walk was led by Det. Josh Beam of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, with a representative athlete from each school following behind. The Anson Middle School Band, under the direction of Eric Howell, accompanied by the Anson High Varsity Cheerleaders. and Coach Kristie McCollum, kicked off the Games before going to the field for Track and Field competitions.

Kevin Tucker, community volunteer served as Games Announcer.

After the Games, each athlete and buddy returned to the gymnasium for the announcement of awards and the draping of medals. A victory lap was done by Sheriff Landric Reid and Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant at the Closing Ceremony.

“Bagged lunches were prepared by Anson Middle School child nutrition staff and enjoyed by all,” Tillman said.

Tillman gave special thanks to Anson County Schools superintendent and executive leadership; middle school principal Danielle Blount and assistant principal John Martin, also the school’s athletics director, and Tammy Horne, the school’s Beta Club advisor.

Tillman also thanked Dr. Holly Stegall of Monroe, who donated time for all new and renewed medicals; Mary Kay Woods, school nurse and Special Olympics medicals coordinator; school nurses and social workers; Corey Ross, transportation director; bus drivers Kyle Davis, Ina McLendon and Stephana Spencer; Kaye Edwards and the child nutrition staff; Melvin Davis and Brian Gathings of maintenance; Anson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wadesboro Police Department; Anson County Board of Education; Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant; Anson Rescue and Anson Emergency Services; Anson County Parks & Recreation; The Anson Record; The Express Newspaper; Anson County Schools exceptional children staff; program participants, principals, athletes, buddies, coaches, parents and community volunteers.

Bottled water donations were provided by the superintendent’s office. Sponsor volunteer and monetary donations were made by the Wadesboro Civitan Club.

David Tamura will represent Anson County at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Raleigh on May 31-June 2.




More than five dozen compete in Anson County Special Olympics

Natalie Davis

The Anson Record

RESULTS

The following are order of finish for competitions at the Anson County Special Olympics:

Boys 8-11, 25 meters

Heat 1 – Noah Colson, James Steele, Dallas Lilly

Heat 2 – Jaylen Maye, JerMyrion Cash, Tikeem Gaddy

Heat 3 – Joey Easterling, Jermiah Davis, Gregory Helms

Heat 4 – Tyreon Baker, Zachary Blankenship, Jaylen Moses

Heat 5 – Josiah Henry, Aiden Beam, Damari Leak

Heat 6 – Jordan Robinson, Elijah Gaddy, Daishawn Gaddy

Heat 7 – Cameron Eddins, Stephen Ricketts, Jacob Lang

Girls 8-11, Long jump

Heat 1 – Marie Harper, Nazyia Holloway, Emma Power

Heat 2 – Aniya Gaddy, Zamyia Butler, Leilah Davis

Heat 3 – Helena McRoyal, Tashiannah Henry, Destinie Baldwin

Girls 12-17, Long jump

Heat 1 – Akia Thomas, Carla Power, Mikayla Willoughby, Safahari Byrd

Boys 12-15, Long jump

Heat 1 – Tyrese Walls, Justin Morton, Christopher Ramos-Small

Heat 2 – Jaquavian Davis, Quashawn Byrd, Travon Edgeston, Coleman Burr

Heat 3 – Jaylyn Lisenby, (tie) Damarian Edgeston and Keivon Pemberton, Dashawn Rorie

Boys 16-22, Long jump

Heat 1 – Jahiem Willoughby, Deionta Sturdivant, James Harris, Jamie Crawford

Heat 2 – David Tamura, Noah Ratliff, Joshua Wiggins, Robert Nadeem

Girls 8-11, Softball throw

Heat 1 – Marie Harper, Emma Power, Nazyia Holloway

Heat 2 – Zamyia Butler, Leilah Davis, Aniya Gaddy

Heat 3 – Destinie Baldin, Helena McRoyal, Tashiannah Henry

Girls 12-17, Softball throw

Heat 1 – Akia Thomas, Carla Power, Mikayla Willoughby, Safahari Byrd

Boys 8-11, Softball throw

Heat 1 – Joey Easterling, Jermiah Davis, Noah Colson, Gregory Helms

Heat 2 – Cameron Eddins, Tikeem Gaddy, Jaylen Maye, JerMyrion Cash

Heat 3 – Daishawn Gaddy, Jaylen Moses, Elijah Gaddy, Stephen Ricketts

Heat 4 – Jaylyn Lisenby, Tyreon Baker, Jordan Robinson, Zachary Blankenship

Heat 5 – Damari Leak, Aiden Beam, Josiah Henry, Jasir Sadlier

Boys 12-15, Softball throw

Heat 1 – (tie) Issac Abee and Dallas Lilly, James Steele, Quashawn Byrd

Heat 2 – Keivon Pemberton, Travon Edgeston, Jacob Lang, Justin Morton

Heat 3 – Tyrese Walls, Damarian Edgeston, Christopher Ramos-Small

Heat 4 – Coleman Burr, Dashawn Rorie, Jaquavian Davis

Boys 16-22, Softball throw

Heat 1 – Deionta Sturdivant, Jahiem Willoughby, James Harris

Heat 2 – David Tamura, Noah Ratliff, (tie) Jamie Crawford and Joshua Wiggins, Robert Nadeem

Ages 2-7, Motor activities

(Participants; not an order of finish)

Dequarius Melton, Selena Sturdivant, Tanasia Barbour, Hunter Jordan, Jacob Phillips