Relay celebrates successes in new venue

May 19, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Anson High School cheerleaders and students perform dance during the Relay for Life. -
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Cancer survivors walk through the archway on their lap. -

Relay for Life brought more than 400 survivors and citizens together for a night to raise more than $5,000 for the fight against cancer and to increase awareness.

There were 18 teams in attendance at the 2019 event May 10.

Anson County has currently raised $30,000 for the fight against cancer with totals continuing to climb.

“The Relay for Life of Anson County went really well,” said Amy T. Turner, volunteer leader. “We had a great turnout and enjoyed the new venue in uptown Wadesboro.”

People gathered around the survivor archway, as the national anthem played by the Anson High marching band. Minister Timothy Marshall, a senior at Anson High School, gave the opening prayer.

“Anson County Schools did an amazing opening number with students from across the school system,” Turner said.

The opening number was followed by the survivor lap, which concluded with the high school band playing the fight song.

“It was awesome to have the band playing the fight song as the survivors finished their lap,” said Cameron Whitley, community manager for the American Cancer Society. “We loved seeing their victory over cancer so well celebrated.”

Turner also said the event had many fun things to enjoy: a kid zone for the kids, music for all ages to sing and dance along with, vendors selling food items or just sitting in a lounge chair enjoying a relaxing conversation.

“Relay for Life had an extra special meaning for me this past Friday evening as it marked the seventh anniversary of my beloved uncle, Steve Thomas, losing his battle to pancreatic cancer,” Turner said. “This is one of the reasons I have chosen to help fight the battle against this devastating disease. Cancer has touched my life in so many ways through numerous family members and friends.”

Turner added that Relay for Life would not have been successful without all of the volunteers stepping up to support this cause.

“A special thank you goes out to the town of Wadesboro, Wadesboro Fire Department and Anson County Utilities for their generous donations of lighting equipment and Max Kendall Trucking for the generous donation of a flatbed truck to be used as a stage,” Turner said. “Last but not least, a big thank you to all the teams and individuals for volunteering their time to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.”

Natalie Davis | The Anson Record
Anson High School cheerleaders and students perform dance during the Relay for Life.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_8444.jpgNatalie Davis | The Anson Record
Anson High School cheerleaders and students perform dance during the Relay for Life.

Natalie Davis | The Anson Record
Cancer survivors walk through the archway on their lap.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_8493.jpgNatalie Davis | The Anson Record
Cancer survivors walk through the archway on their lap.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record