Winners announced for annual 4-H competitions

May 19, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Anson County awarded honors to the winners of its annual Fashion Revue and Creative Talent show held at the Cooperative Extension Center on May 2.

Scholarship prizes and ribbons were up for grabs.

The Fashion Revue consisted of 4-H’ers modeling garments they had made for the spring.

Winners for the Cloverbud Fashion was Zoe Martin; Junior Teen Fashion was Andrew Martin; and Senior Teen Fashion was Milayjah Smith. In the non-garment categories was Jewelry Cloverbud, won by Zoe Martin for her beaded bracelets.

The categories for the Cloverbud Creative Exhibits are crafts/hobby, photography, and art.

Cloverbud Creative Exhibits overall winner was Zoe Martin. Junior Creative Crafts/Hobby was Andrew Martin. Senior Creative Crafts/Hobby was Milayjah Smith. First place for Senior Photography went to Smith, and second to Quenton Cromartie. Taking first in Junior Art was Andrew Martin, and Senior Art was won by Smith.

All first and second place winners in the Fashion Revue received $20 and $15 scholarships to be used towards a 4-H event or trip, while Cloverbud participants received $10 scholarships. Non-garment participants received $15 and $10 in scholarships, with Cloverbuds receiving $5 for participation.

In Creative Talent Exhibits, winners received $12, $8 and $5, respectively. All Cloverbuds received $5 participant scholarships. Scholarship money is provided through program fundraising efforts.

The 4-H Talent Show and County Presentation competition was also held the same night.

Winners of county presentations were Smith for first in 14-18 aged Open-Class; and Quenton Cromartie for first in 14-18 aged Health and Fitness. Talent and county presenters will advance to district competition in June in Lincoln County.

In the news release, 4-H organizers offered thanks to Betty Garris, Fannie Clyburn, Jesse Blakeney and Monica Gramling.

The Anson Record