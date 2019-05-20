Holiday closings, schedules

May 20, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Wadesboro’s Town Hall will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

There will be no garbage pickup that day.

Collection has shifted throughout the week, each day being one later than usual. Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route on Wednesday, and so on.

The normal collection schedule will resume June 3.

More information is available from the Town Hall at 704-694-5171.

