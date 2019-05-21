Bad Art, good idea

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Hampton B. Allen Library hosted a Bad Art event for young people on May 11, giving them a chance to explore their creativity through a compilation of items.

“We can’t take credit for coming up with this event,” said Destiny Dows, librarian. “Our goal was to get young people in the library, so we went to the internet to find out how.”

Dows said during their search, they saw various libraries doing the Bad Art event, so they thought they would try it out too.

“This event has actually been in the works for over half a year, and because of this, I had mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness,” Dows said of her feelings prior to the event.

The event included a variety of items displayed on a table for participants to grab from. Paper towel rolls, baby food jars, compact discs, paint, markers, glue, sticks, shells, buttons, lace, ribbon, and a collection of other assorted items were available.

“We a fortunate enough to have persons who donate a lot of recycled materials,” Dows said.

As for things that have been purchased, Dows stated that often times; the library buys them from the money given to the Friends of the Library fund.

“During the program, I was just happy anyone showed up to be honest,” she said. “While we did not really get the age we aimed for, we hope that by people seeing how much fun it was, they will want to try and come if we do it again.”

The event was initially aimed for adults 30 years of age and older, but it attracted more than the initial age bracket.

Dows is unsure of her feelings after the program, stating “I think initially, it was just relief that we were finally able to host the program.”

“It was so fun because I got to make a mess out of everything, and just be creative,” said Sheila Chau.

“It was amazing because I’m terrible at art, and nobody judged you,” said Jackie Cherry.

She also won the Bad Art contest trophy.

“I had so much fun because I was able to make fun art pieces with my friends,” said Mariana Greene.

When asked how the community can keep this program going, Dows said just come.

“What makes a program last is for people to show up,” she added. “What justifies a continuation of a program is the help and interest of the community.”

