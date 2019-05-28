Rockingham hospital gets an ‘A’

By: The Anson Record

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond was awarded an “A” grade for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

This is the hospital’s fourth consecutive “A” grade. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for patients. It uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

