Plank Road Realty announces promotion

May 28, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
Jeremy Taylor -

Jeremy Taylor has been selected as broker-in-charge at Plank Road Realty.

Taylor has been the top selling realtor in Anson County for several years, and had been a broker associate with the company since 2012, a news release says

Don Scarborough will continue at Plank Road as a broker associate and owner of the company.

“Jeremy has proven to be ready to direct the daily brokerage activities of Plank Road Realty,” Scarborough said. “He possesses unique abilities as a skilled people person and problem solver; as well as excellent technical skills in social media, computers, photography and drone activity.”

Scarborough also said no one is more successful as presenting a client’s property to potential buyers.

“I am proud to pass Plank Road Realty’s broker-in-charge torch to Jeremy,” he added.

Jeremy Taylor
The Anson Record