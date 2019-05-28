Wadesboro public hearing is Monday

May 28, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

The proposed budget for the town of Wadesboro for the fiscal year 2019-20 has been given to the Town Council and is available in the Wadesboro Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A public hearing is Monday at 5 p.m. in the Wadesboro Fire Department Training Room, 205 E. Morgan St.

