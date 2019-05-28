Peachland student earns scholarship

May 28, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record

Peachland native Leah Huneycutt received a scholarship in the amount of $2,000 from Blue Cross-Blue Shield of North Carolina for the current academic year May 20.

Huneycutt is a senior nursing major at Wingate University.

Scholarships from Blue Cross-Blue Shield are given to students who reside in North Carolina, demonstrate financial need and are pursuing a degree in the health sciences field.

The scholarships were secured and distributed through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina and are part of a three-year, $150,000 pledge from Blue Cross-Blue Shield.

The Anson Record