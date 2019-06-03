New lung cancer screening offered

June 3, 2019
By: The Anson Record

McLeod Health Cheraw now offers a new low-dose computed tomography screening that plays a vital role in detecting lung cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.

The national recommendation for lung cancer screenings using a low-dose CT scan in individuals who are ages 55 to 80 and who also have had a cumulative smoking history of 30-pack years or more, who still smoke or who has this history but stopped smoking in the last 15 years, and currently does not exhibit any symptoms of lung cancer.

Medicare and most private insurance companies now cover the cost of the annual low-dose CT scan if an individual meets the criteria, a news release says. Ages covered by Medicare range from 55 to 77; private insurance will pay for those 55 to 80. If an individual cannot afford the deductible (and meet certain financial criteria), there may assistance available.

In addition to McLeod Health Cheraw, lung cancer screenings are also offered at McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Seacoast and McLeod Health Loris.

For questions about the screening, please call 843-320-3328.

