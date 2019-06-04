Democrats select new officers

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Contributed photo Former Democratic Party chairwoman Vancine Sturdivant, with Robert Mims, said she is stepping down to focus on community outreach projects. -
Dannie Montgomery -

County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant has stepped down as chairwoman of the county’s Democratic Party and Dannie Montgomery was nominated and agreed to fulfill the position.

Other officers for 2019 are Lonnie Baucom, first vice chairman; Jessica Hall, second vice chairman; Greg Eudy, third vice chairman; Henrietta Barringer, secretary; and on an interim basis, Ross Streater, treasurer. A permanent treasurer is yet to be announced. The group fills the respective positions previously held by Mark Hammonds, Pastor Bernice Bennett, Pastor Michael McLeod, Priscilla Little and Wanda Exum Talbert.

“Anson is my home and I care deeply about its well-being and future,” Montgomery said.

When the opportunity to serve presented itself, she said it felt right.

“As chair, I look forward to the continued work of the Anson Democratic Party increasing its local engagement while building greater party unity, accountability for elected officials, and more access for new voters,” Montgomery said.

Sturdivant said that she is by no means leaving the Democratic Party.

“Some of the projects I started while being chair was the scholarship program that assisted 12th-grade students, that could not afford to further their education with going to college or university of their choice,” Sturdivant said. “Within the program, we never ask if the students are registered Democrats or Republicans. We also let the schools give us the names of the students in most need.”

Each year in September, there is a Democratic “Blue and White” Gala; and there is a countywide registration drive during the spring.

“This not only allows us to register new voters, but also allow us to meet our citizens,” she said.

Sturdivant added that both events are always a great success.

“One of the visions my husband and I have for Anson County, especially Lilesville, is to build a community center,” Sturdivant said. “I am relinquishing my position as Anson County Democratic Chair to put my total emphasis on this vision coming to fulfillment.”

She also said that she and her husband, Gumby, would always talk about a safe haven where the less fortunate could come and take classes to gain their general education diploma, or complete other work study projects.

“Upstairs would house the homeless; this is our vision,” Sturdivant added. “With God and the great citizens I know, not just in Anson County, we will accomplish this facility: the home of hope.”

