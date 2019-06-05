Mastery of both intellect and emotion

In the spring of 1970, I flew out of Columbus, Ohio, wearing a suit and carrying a winter coat, on my way to Texas for a job interview.

I have built this story from memory, have filled in some details, and have changed all the names.

In Ohio the trees had barely budded, so my lighter apparel would surely be suited to the Lone Star State. I realized my mistake when I landed, seeing that the bushes which Texans call trees bore leaves the size of small canteloupes. “No problem,” I said to myself. “ I have some lighter attire in my suitcase.” At the baggage claim I waited and waited, finally found someone to talk to, and learned my baggage had been lost. No worry though, the airline would have it to me within a couple of weeks. Lone Star was sorry for the inconvenience.

On a grad student’s stipend, I did not head to the nearest haberdashery to purchase more suitable attire, but carried my winter coat to Rent-a-Car and picked up a sedan. I drove to my motel, called the university to say I had arrived and would be there for my nine o’clock appointment. After I got a sandwich I drove to campus, parked, then walked around to find the Radio-TV-Film building.

To my surprise it was located in the tallest building on the campus. I took the elevator to locate the chairman’s office, then having done so I found a diner, a burger and some fries that looked like the web of a tennis racquet.

Back in the room, I realized some of my background information was lost with the suitcase, so I tried to remember questions which I might be asked, “Why do you want to teach here? What is your strongest subject. Are you married? Will your wife be happy west of the Mississippi?” And so on.

In spite of the fact that I never sleep well in a new place and don’t need an alarm clock, I set the clock for 6:30 a.m. in order to meet my 9 a.m. appointment.

Then I watched some TV and fell asleep, waking up every hour to look at the clock. At six I got up, took a shower, looked out the window to see the city waking up, watched TV until around eight, then put on my too-heavy clothes, and walked to a diner, where I ordered two eggs, over light, with toast, juice and bacon.

“Where’d you crawl in from buddy?” the cowboy in shirtsleeves and a Stetson may have asked, as he sipped black coffee from a saucer.

“Ohio,” I said between bites.

“You don’t sound like you’re from Ohio.”

“No?”

“Where you from then? Arkansas?”

“No.”

“Well you sure ain’t from around here,” he laughed, as he nudged the sleeve of my wintry coat.

The waitress may have offered support, mouthing the words “Don’t mind Roscoe, he’s a little off,” as she made a circle around her ear with her index finger.

Even so, if my choice of attire and the loss of my luggage were indicators of how well I fit in, the cowboy had a point: I was not from around here, and somehow had the premonition that I would never be, in spite of the fact that Jesse Chisholm University had the reputation as one of the best colleges in my field, and that I desperately needed a job.

I finished up my breakfast, left the waitress a tip and paid my bill, then hurried out of the diner, and drove toward campus, where I finally found a place to park, then ran to the building, took the elevator to the 10th floor, then walked toward the door marked “Radio-TV Film.”

“Hi,” I said to the receptionist. “My name’s Leon Smith. I’m here to see Dr. Davies.”

“Let me tell him you’re here.”

As she walked away, I read my name upside down on the file folder, then watched as she disappeared behind the door marked “Davies Davies, Ph.D., Chair R-TV-F.”

“Just one moment,” she said, as she returned.

“Take this with you,” she smiled, as she handed me my folder.

Inside the office, the first thing I saw was a noose hanging on the wall beneath the headgear of a longhorn steer, beside a John B. Stetson on a hat rack. Under the horns, sat a small wiry man in a large chair, with his back to me.

When he rotated into view, Dr. Davies smiled broadly beneath a white handlebar mustache, which matched the color of his hair, perhaps styled in a Lone Star comb-over. He wore a short-sleeved shirt and a string tie.

“Howdy,” the doctor said as he reached out to me.

“Glad to meet you,” I replied as I shook his hand, whose fingers were laden with turquoise.

I handed him my folder.

“Thanks. Have a seat,” he smiled.

I sat down in one of the chairs at his huge mahogany desk.

“Do you like my desk?

“I do.”

“Made it myself,” he may have said, then glanced at my folder. “You must have flown out of Columbus.”

“Yes sir.”

“How was your flight?”

“Lone Star knows their business,” I replied, being truthful about the airline’s reputation, but not telling him about my lost luggage.

“I guess you heard about Gary?” he said, referring to a first rate communications researcher who had recently been featured in the news.

“A little.”

“Well he was about to finish his second book…”

I nodded.

Davies twirled his handlebar. “An absolute intellectual genius.”

“I heard,” I replied.

“Then his wife left him, and he jumped to his death from the window of his New York apartment.”

He paused, to look at me.

“What do you think about that?”

“He was not as strong in the emotional domain?”

“Exactly,” Davies smiled. “To be a balanced man, you must excel in both the realm of intellect, and in the realm of emotion.”

He paused again.

“Now, tell me why you would like to join us at Jesse Chisholm University.”

“You have one of the best film-making programs in the business,” I said. “It would be an honor to teach here….you care about your stud…”

I stopped — open-mouthed — in mid-sentence as Dr. Davies began to levitate. Sitting, yet rising into the air. But there was no ectoplasm, no spiritualism, at work here, for the whitehaired gentleman simply placed his fingers around the chrome lever attached to his chair, and pumped himself high enough to view the crown of my head.

Thinking of his action now, I don’t believe he elevated himself high enough for me to see the soles of his J.L. Mercer boots, but he must have done so, for I think I could read the “KOKEN” in the filigree of chrome plated metal on the footrest … of his barber chair.

Davies laughed from his perch.

“Non-verbal communication at work,” he smiled. “In a standup conversation, the taller man has the power. In a seated conversation, the heights of the speakers are roughly the same, so the power is about equal.”

He paused.

“I assumed the power in this situation by pumping myself to a superior height.”

“I never noticed you were sitting a barber chair.” I said.

He chuckled again.

“Know your opponent,” he said, “and develop power.”

He paused. And then he smiled, underscoring his mastery of both intellect and emotion.

I don’t remember anything else about the interview. But I do remember getting lost in my haste, driving from my motel to the airport, finally finding a Hispanic man sitting at a gas station who was willing to give me directions. He did not smile, but seemed sincere.

“But what if he’s lying?” I thought. I did not relax until I saw the terminal come up on my right; I left my sedan at Rent-a-Car, then ran, just in time to catch my flight.

“The position at Jesse Chisholm U. looked very good,” I thought, “ in the intellectual realm. But not good at all in the emotional one.”

I went with emotion — informed by observation — and sought employment elsewhere.

My baggage arrived back in Ohio within a couple of weeks.

Leon Smith is a contributing columnist to The Anson Record. Email him at leonsmithstories@gmail.com or write to him at Box 124, Marshville, NC 28103.

