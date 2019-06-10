Two sign papers during NextGen Signing Day

Natalie Davis April Knotts and Tywuan Allen signs their commitment papers for their pre-apprenticeship program, as Janice Bennett, Monica Grambling, and Larry Adams watches. -

April Knotts and Tywuan Allen signed their commitment papers at the NC Works Extension NextGen Signing Day at Anson High School on June 4.

They are scheduled to start their pre-apprenticeship the week of June 17 at Hornwood, Inc.

“It’s an exciting day at Anson High School,” said Monica Grambling, NC Works Career Center leader. “We are hoping that this is one of many signing days in the upcoming years.”

Trey Melton, NextGen career development specialist, said that the purpose of the event was to celebrate Knotts and Allen’s dedication and hard work to the Next Gen services.

“We’re so excited, pleased and honored to be able to help serve our community,” Melton said.

Janet Bennett, transition coordinator, said she is thankful to have this collaboration with NC Works Next Gen; and Hornwood for being able to assist with jobs for students.

“We hope that we can continue to have this collaboration,” Bennett said. “We want to thank Chris Stinson for allowing the students to go out and get the hours that they needed.”

Stinson, AHS principal, said that he’s really excited about the program; he’s seen it done, and thinks that they should continue to celebrate the students.

“Usually, it’s athletics, but this is actually a milestone for these students as well,” Stinson said. “I’m excited about this trend of local partnerships; finding the talent locally, and putting that talent back into our workforce, and building the community in-house.”

Stinson said he’s glad to be in a leadership position to help grow students with the skills that work places are looking for; in return, showcasing the talented people AHS have.

Larry Adams, vice president of Hornwood, was also in attendance at the Signing Day.

“We have 300 partners that work with us, so we’re really excited about this,” Adams said.

“We hope this program will grow,” Adams said. “Good employees are hard to find. We are looking forward to having them become partners.”

Adams also said he hopes they work with Hornwood for a long time.

Solomon McAuley said that this is an exciting day for them.

“Sometimes it’s a little nerve-wrecking to be the first to do something, but you all are the first to do this particular thing at your school, so you should be proud,” McAuley said. “Never be afraid to ask questions at your job.”

He went on to say that hearing Adams say that Hornwood employees are partners and not workers speaks volumes of the atmosphere of their company.

“Take this moment and enjoy it,” he added. “Never forget to say please and thank-you.”

Stinson also said that he thinks it would be a good idea for Knotts and Allen to come back to AHS and speak with the ninth-grade students about their experiences after they’ve been working for a while.

Natalie Davis

April Knotts and Tywuan Allen signs their commitment papers for their pre-apprenticeship program, as Janice Bennett, Monica Grambling, and Larry Adams watches. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_8841.jpg Natalie Davis

April Knotts and Tywuan Allen signs their commitment papers for their pre-apprenticeship program, as Janice Bennett, Monica Grambling, and Larry Adams watches.