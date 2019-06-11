June 11, 2019 Anson Record News 0

Superior Court judge

announces retirement

ROCKINGHAM — Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tanya Wallace announced her retirement Thursday morning, which will become effective July 31, her daughter, District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace confirmed.

The elder Wallace graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with her Juris Doctor degree in 1980 and was appointed to her judgeship in 1987 by former Governor Jim Martin. In her 32-and-a-half year tenure as a judge, she won seven elections, earning her seat on the Superior Court in 2008.

Wallace ran unopposed in 2016 garnering 42,617 votes, the most of any District 16A Superior Court judge on the ballot. Her term was set to end in 2024. Governor Roy Cooper will appoint her replacement.

***

Wagram man injured

in Sunday shooting

LAUREL HILL — A verbal dispute Sunday ended with one person in the hospital suffering a gunshot wound, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3 a.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to Old Wire Road in reference to a shooting. They found Eric Davis, 24, of Wagram, who was transported to a nearby hospital where he currently remains in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators say the incident occurred between Davis and other parties who have not yet been identified.

Davis could be facing charges after he is released from the hospital.

***

Suspicious device

causes concern

LAUREL HILL — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to Laurel Hill on Sunday after a PVC pipe and Styrofoam contraption was found.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the device was found near the Family Dollar and Morgan Street was shut down from U.S. 74 to Marston Road as the bomb squad investigated.

An x-ray of the device was done, which showed no explosives. The device was seized for evidence and will be sent for analysis in hopes of getting fingerprints or DNA.

***

Family with local

roots play ‘Feud’

MAXTON — Despite the show’s name, a local family’s experience on the hit game show “Family Feud” has brought them closer together than ever.

The Hines family, whose roots are in Maxton, competed in May on the nationally televised show. “Family Feud” is an American television game show.

The family was able to bring in $540 on the first day and fell short of the 200 points to win an additional $20,000 in “Fast Money.” They lost on the second day.

