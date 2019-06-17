Heath department urges residents to ‘Fight the Bite’

By: The Anson Record

June is National Safety Month, and the Anson County Health Department encourages the county to protect themselves against insects and to “Fight the Bite,” and offers a free educational class on Monday, June 24, from 3 to 4 p.m.

The class is based on safety and protection during the summer against insects.

The class will be located at the Anson Count Health Department 110 Ashe St. in Wadesboro.

Mosquito and tick bites are quite common this time of year.

“These particular insects cause major illnesses and even death in humans, if the insect is infected with bacteria or a virus,” said Dinikia Savage. “Pets are also vulnerable to mosquito and tick bites because they transmit heartworms.”

According to Savage, mosquito and tick bites are commonly reported in North Carolina.

According to the primary data collected in 2018, there were more than 800 cases of tick-borne diseases and more than 100 cases of local and travel-associated mosquito-borne illnesses reported in the state.

“Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme Disease, and Ehrlichiosis are bacteria viruses and diseases that come from tick bites in North Carolina,” Savage said. “About 70 percent of mosquito-borne illnesses reported in the state in 2018 were obtained during traveling outside of the United States, including 5 cases of Zika.”

The most commonly reported mosquito-borne illnesses obtained in North Carolina are LaCrosse, West Nile, and Eastern equine encephalitis.

According to the Center for Disease Control, illnesses from mosquito and tick bites have tripled in the United States, with more than 640,000 cases reported from 2004 through 2016. Nine new germs spread by mosquitoes and ticks were introduced into the U.S. during this time. Dengue and Chikungunya are a part of a growing list of mosquito and tick viruses that have been spread to Americans causing sickness.

The increase in diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito or tick in the U.S. is likely due to many factors.

“Mosquitoes and ticks and the bacteria or viruses they spread are increasing in number and moving into new areas,” Savage said. “As a result, more people are at risk for infection.”

To protect oneself and pets from mosquitoes and ticks, use the protective measures below:

  • Use bug repellent (also called bug spray or insect repellent) on your skin and clothing that contains DEET. Find the right repellent for you.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to cover your skin.
  • Check everyone for ticks after spending time outside.
  • Take a shower within 2 hours after being outside to help wash away ticks.
  • Put dry clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks.
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors, and use air conditioning if possible.
  • “Tip and Toss” to reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths at least once a week.
  • Check your pets for ticks.
  • Use veterinarian-approved tick collars or medicines to protect your pets from ticks.
  • If there is a tick attached to your body, carefully remove the tick by grasping it with fine-tipped tweezers as close as possible to your skin, then apply a steady, gentle pull until it releases.

If any symptoms develop after a bite, make an appointment with your doctor; if a mosquito or tick is removed prior to the doctors’ visit, bring it in so it can be tested in a lab.

For information about diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks and recommended protective measures, call the Anson County Health Department’s Communicable Disease Nurse Kristy Davis at 704-994-3355.

The Anson Record