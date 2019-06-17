Library Partnership for Children to host summer events

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Summer activities are buzzing in uptown Wadesboro, thanks to Anson County Partnership for Children and Hampton B. Allen Library.

Hampton B. Allen Library will present its summer programs for children, “A Universe of Stories” on Fridays at 1 p.m.

“We hope this year’s theme will help kids, teens, and even adults to use their imagination and get excited about deeper learning,” said Destiny Dows, children’s librarian.

The kick-off event will be held June 21 with Joy the Clown. The Library will also host teen programs on Wednesdays at 11 a.m., and adult programs on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

“The library hopes, as always, to be a hub of information and a place for the community,” Dows said.

Every Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Partnership hosts storytime events in the Early Childhood Resource Center to foster learning, imagination, and play in young children. Thursday, June 18, the Tooth Fairy will be visiting to read a book and discuss dental health.

Other guest readers will include Justin Jones of Epic Science to perform science experiments; Aimee Colf with Co-Operative Extension to educate on germination of plants; Robyn Woods painting inspiration rocks and speaking on compassion; and Wadesboro Police Department to discuss citizenship.

“These storytime sessions improve literacy and critical thinking skills in many ways. Reading books aloud strengthens vocabulary and print awareness, introduces character development, sequencing, and other story elements, models oral communication such as the use of pitch and infliction and encourages reading as an enjoyable activity,” said Caroline Goins, executive director of Anson County Partnership for Children.

Goins added that studies show children not involved in educational summer activities have significant learning loss.

“By the end of sixth grade, children who lose reading skills during the summer are on average two years behind their peers,” Goins said. “The Library and Partnership are working to fight against learning loss in the summer and encourage parents to do the same.”

Dows and Goins said parents can encourage children to read during the summer by finding books about subjects your children are interested in, whether it’s dinosaurs, superheroes or princesses; making reading interactive by asking questions, using sound effects, etc; making reading part of daily life by reading grocery lists, recipes and travel directions, etc. together; visiting literacy-rich places like our local library, Little Free Libraries, and the Partnership’s Resource Center; and setting an example by personally reading.

“The community can help our programs grow by participating in and spreading the word about our activities this summer,” Goins said.

“Don’t miss out on future events from Anson County Partnership for Children and Hampton B. Library,” Dows said.

The Partnership will post upcoming events on their website, ansonchildren.org, and their Facebook page. Keep in touch with Hampton B. Library, by dropping in and picking up their event calendar at the check-out desk.

