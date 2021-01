Baptists are traditionally known for many things, among which are casseroles, pot lucks, fried chicken, banana pudding (‘nanner pudding, when spoken familiarly) hacking preaching, shouting, camp meetings, and a strong aversion to anything “new.” Mind you, not all Baptists fit everything on that list; I myself only fall into the sporadic banana pudding/occasionally shouting/every now and then go to a camp meeting categories.

