County pays schools’

$900K architect bill

LUMBERTON — Robeson County jumped to the aid of the Public Schools of Robeson County last week in a move that could put them on a path to building one or more new schools.

The schools have a short-term money problem in the form of a $2 million deficit, and a long-term problem of too many aging schools.

After months of finger pointing about the county’s lack of financial support for the schools, the county has chipped in nearly $1 million. County Manager Kellie Blue wrote a check for $901,619.46 to SfL+a, a Raleigh architecture firm.

The firm designed a model K-8 school for the county and performed a detailed study of existing and future schools.

City man critically

injured in shooting

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Thursday night.

Parker said officers were dispatched about 7:16 p.m. to a call of shots fired at 105 Carolina Ave, and found that Michael Melvin, 49, of the 1100 block of Cherokee Street, already had been taken by private vehicle to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

Leak Street Center

honored by Food Bank

ROCKINGHAM — The Leak Street Educational and Cultural Center has been honored by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for the success of its after-school Kids Cafe Program just as the center prepares to begin its Summer Fun and Food Program on Monday.

The Kids Cafe Program, which started about five years ago, offers underprivileged children a free dinner that has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture as a balanced, healthy meal.

The state provides the food and a cook, while the center provides the building and pays other associated fees.

Town mulls limit

to truck access

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council on Tuesday discussed a proposed city ordinance that would bar commercial vehicles from being parked on private property.

The ordinance, which has not been released publicly, was drafted in response to complaints from residents about the presence of tractor trailers parked in residential areas and the effect that traffic of large vehicles has on roads that are not designed to support them.

The ordinance regarding commercial vehicles will be move onto the Planning and Zoning Board meeting on July 15.

