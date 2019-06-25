Sponsorships are available

By: The Anson Record

The Anson County Arts Council’s 2019 Bach’s Lunch dates have been released, and sponsorship season is underway.

The Summer Series luncheons will be July 17 and Aug. 21, from noon until 1 p.m. Tickets are $10. The luncheons will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Wadesboro.

The Ansonia Theatre is accepting sponsorships only; season tickets do not go on sale until July 30.

