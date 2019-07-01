A little closer to God

July 1, 2019 Anson Record News 0
Contributed photo Pastor Mark Perko of the Deep Creek Baptist Church fulfilled a promise-challenge to his Vacation Bible School students by spending the night of June 2 on the church’s roof. If the VBS offering reached $1,000, Perko said he promised he would sleep on the roof. As a result, more than $1200 was raised and given to the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. Each year there is a new challenge, and all offerings are given to Anson County groups. Past recipients include Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center, Sole2Soul, Toys For Tots, Kingdom Citizens, and food for the needy. Plans for next year are for Perko to parachute out of an airplane. -

Contributed photo

Pastor Mark Perko of the Deep Creek Baptist Church fulfilled a promise-challenge to his Vacation Bible School students by spending the night of June 2 on the church’s roof. If the VBS offering reached $1,000, Perko said he promised he would sleep on the roof. As a result, more than $1200 was raised and given to the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. Each year there is a new challenge, and all offerings are given to Anson County groups. Past recipients include Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center, Sole2Soul, Toys For Tots, Kingdom Citizens, and food for the needy. Plans for next year are for Perko to parachute out of an airplane.

Contributed photo Pastor Mark Perko of the Deep Creek Baptist Church fulfilled a promise-challenge to his Vacation Bible School students by spending the night of June 2 on the church’s roof. If the VBS offering reached $1,000, Perko said he promised he would sleep on the roof. As a result, more than $1200 was raised and given to the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. Each year there is a new challenge, and all offerings are given to Anson County groups. Past recipients include Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center, Sole2Soul, Toys For Tots, Kingdom Citizens, and food for the needy. Plans for next year are for Perko to parachute out of an airplane.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_1938.jpgContributed photo Pastor Mark Perko of the Deep Creek Baptist Church fulfilled a promise-challenge to his Vacation Bible School students by spending the night of June 2 on the church’s roof. If the VBS offering reached $1,000, Perko said he promised he would sleep on the roof. As a result, more than $1200 was raised and given to the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition. Each year there is a new challenge, and all offerings are given to Anson County groups. Past recipients include Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center, Sole2Soul, Toys For Tots, Kingdom Citizens, and food for the needy. Plans for next year are for Perko to parachute out of an airplane.