Organization hosts Proud Parents Launch Celebration

July 1, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Anson County Partnership for Children hosted a Proud Parents Launch Celebration on June 28 at Kesler Chapel AME Zion Church to celebrate the start of a new family support program.

The Partnership staff shared information about Proud Parents with caregivers as lunch was served. They also geave out fliers for events, and a tote.

“Proud Parents offers children that aren’t in regulated childcare the opportunity to explore play in a safe learning environment, rich with developmentally appropriate resources,” said Caroline Goins, director.

During each session, there will be targeted child-lead activities for caregivers and children enjoy together.

“Caregivers will participate in play with their children as well as spend time in reflection with other parents,” said Tracy Harrington, of the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Proud Parents will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m until noon, starting in September.

“Parents and children will attend the sessions together, but have time apart for caregivers to explore their needs with peers as children continue to play together,” Goins said. “The sessions will help parents understand the importance of play and child development as well as offer a support system for the difficulties of parenting.”

Proud Parent is a family support program that combines Circle of Security and Kaleidoscope Play and Learn. These two programs combined, present an opportunity to learn and explore through play and build stronger positive parent-child interactions. All caregivers of children under the age of 5 years old are encouraged by the ACPC to join.

“Being a parent is an extremely difficult job. Caregivers are responsible a child’s every need, and it can be overwhelming,” Harrington said. “For stay-at-home parents, it can be lonely and isolating, too.”

Harrington went on to say, “Proud Parents provides a safe space to be open about the challenges of parenthood and offers support to be the type of caregiver every child deserves .”

Interested caregivers can fill out an application for Proud Parents at the Partnership or fill out an application online at www.ansonchildren.org. Proud Parents applications will be due to the Partnership by Aug. 16.

A light snack will be provided at the sessions.

For further information, please contact Katie Sewell at 704-694-4036 or email at katie.sewell@ansonchildren.org. This program was made possible by Tim and Betsy McAlister Groves Charitable Fund.

For information, contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036 or visit the Partnership’s website at www.ansonchildren.org.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record