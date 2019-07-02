Holiday a good time for this bright, healthy drink

It’s too hot to cook, so … let’s have a refreshing drink.

This is such an easy drink to throw together … just throw the ingredients into the blender, turn on, and viola.

And the best part is that you can also throw any of your leftovers into your Popsicle molds and end up with a frozen treat just an hour or so later.

So if you are looking for simple ideas to stay cool and healthy this summer … this is an easy one.

Plus, there are a myriad of healthy reasons to create this watermelon and strawberry drink — including the fact that they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and water content.

***

Ingredients …

3 to 4 cups watermelon, cubed into 2 inch pieces

12 to 15 strawberries (make ’em organic), medium sized, cored

2 to 3 cups ice cubes

1 cup water

***

Directions …

Place all ingredients into blender. Blend for 30 seconds to 1 minute until all ingredients are combined.

Serve in frosty glass.

Pour remaining slushy into popsicles molds and freeze for at least 1 hour for a frozen treat.

TammySue Vincent is a celiac and the editor’s wife.