July 8, 2019 Anson Record News 0
-

Man drowns in

private pond

LUMBERTON — A 55-year-old Lumberton man drowned in a private pond on Saturday, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

McLean said alcohol appears to have been a factor in the death of Michael Hunt.

The Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:23 p.m. to the 2900 block of Kenric Road on reference to a possible drowning, and first responders were able to locate Hunt’s body after about an hour searching.

Lumberton Rescue, Deep Branch Fire and Rescue, Rowland Rescue and Raft Swamp Fire Department assisted in the search, according to McLean.

***

July 4 death

ruled ‘accident’

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that the individual killed in a fireworks-related incident on July 4 was 22-year-old Donterris Maurice Goins of Windblow.

Sheriff James Clemmons said the preliminary autopsy report shows that Goins died as a result of injuries sustained while setting off fireworks Thursday evening. Clemmons said the death was “accidental.”

It is unclear what events led to Goins death or what injuries he sustained as a result of the fireworks.

***

FFA chapter

reaps awards

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter brought home various awards during the 91st North Carolina Future Farmers of America State Convention held recently at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The chapter was recognized as a national award winner, which is given when a chapter excels during the current year in the areas of community, student and chapter development. Winning the award qualifies the chapter to compete at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in October.

Kelli Roberts of the Lumberton chapter received an individual award as a state finalist in the Fiber and/or Oil Proficiency Award category.

***

Walmart to offer

charging station

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Walmart Supercenter is among a group of Walmart stores across the state that will soon have an electric vehicle charging station.

The stations will allow people to charge their electric vehicles while they shop and is part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast charging network, which would make Walmart one of the largest retail hosts of charging stations across the United States, according to a press release from the retail chain.

Electrify America chargers at the store will be available to the public for use 24 hours a day and will feature 150 kilowatt and 350kW DC fast chargers.

From AP and staff reports.

