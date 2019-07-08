Mobile Free Pharmacy Event set for July 18

By: The Anson Record

North Carolina MedAssist is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in Anson County on July 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lockhart-Taylor.

The event, which is in collaboration with Atrium Health, is open to any individual or family needing over-thecounter medications.

Participants must be at least 18-years-old to receive medicine. No identification is required.

“We are looking forward to bringing the NC MedAssist Mobile Free Pharmacy to Anson County,” said Dave Anderson, vice president and administrator of Atrium Health Anson. “The Mobile Free Pharmacy event is an opportunity for us to make an impact on the health and wellness of the community.”

Anderson said they look forward to helping provide health resources and education to individuals and families in this community.

“NC MedAssist is excited to host a Mobile Free Pharmacy event in Anson County,” stated NC MedAssist CEO, Lori Giang. “Together with our community partners, we are bringing free over-the-counter medications, like Tylenol and Band-Aids, to area residents.”

She went on to say, “No one should ever go without medicine and the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program enables us to reach those who are unaware of our free resources.”

The Mobile Free Pharmacy events have served upwards of 800 people, at times. To ensure the event runs smoothly and that all participants are served by the end, many volunteers are needed.

NC MedAssist is partnered with Atrium Health and other safety-net organizations to recruit community members to serve in volunteer roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers’, and sorters. However, the charitable organization is still actively seeking volunteers for the Mobile Free Pharmacy Event.

At the event, information will also be available about enrolling in the NC MedAssist Free Pharmacy Program, which mails free prescription medications directly to a patient’s home.

NC MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden for those in need; it is aiding people who are making the choice between buying food and purchasing life-saving medication. Over the last fiscal year, NC MedAssist distributed over $63 million in free prescription and over-the-counter medication statewide. Of course, this would not be possible without the numerous, dedicated volunteers.

NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy, founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to low-income, uninsured North Carolinians. NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults: the Free Pharmacy Program, the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program, and the Senior Care Program. Learn more about NC MedAssist right now at www.medassist.org. You can also visit their Facebook and Twitter pages, or contact them to find out how you can help.

