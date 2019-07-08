County employee honored for service

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Commissioners honor Jennifer Tarlton for 20 years of employment in Anson County.

Anson County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant honored Jennifer Tarlton at the July 2 meeting.

Tarlton has been a county employee for 20 consecutive years; currently working at the Council on Aging under the direction of Wanda Talbert.

She worked 19 years at Anson County Child Support Enforcement, under the direction of the Department of Social Services director Lula Jackson.

“I’ve just now decided to switch, but I’ve been here 20 long years, and loving every minute of it,” Tarlton said. “There is no place like home.”

Commission Chairman Ross Streater thanked Tarlton for her years of service in Anson County.

