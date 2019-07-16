July 16, 2019 Anson Record News 0
-

Free meals offered

for local residents

HAMLET— Local residents can expect another free, home-cooked meal at the Dobbins Heights Community Center this Wednesday.

Director Sumaya Webster says the community center began the No Human Left Hungry service in April.

Each Wednesday, she makes a different dinner and as of now, around 20 people come to enjoy the free meal and warm atmosphere.

The No Human Left Hungry dinner is July 17 and 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Rd, Hamlet. Webster also said she soon will teach about healthy eating habits at the center.

***

Bonds raised

against parents

LUMBERTON — A District Court judged on Monday raised the bonds of two people charged in the death of their 1-year-old daughter to a combined $15 million.

Judge Angelica Chavis-McIntrye first raised the bond of 25-year-old Sarah Hardin, of South Forth Drive, Shannon, from $1.5 million to $5 million and later raised the bond of 17-year-old Jonathan Black Barton from $5 million to $10 million.

They are both being held in the county jail.

The two took their child Jadalyn Barton, who was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body, to Southeastern Regional Medical Center at about midnight on July 9. The child later died.

***

Donations needed

to help injured dog

LUMBERTON — Barkley is an energetic, happy, tongue-wagging dog in need of a forever home — and a healthy right front leg.

The 2-year-old chocolate and silver lab mix arrived at the Robeson County Humane Society last month with a broken leg, the apparent result of an encounter with a car. That left two options, to place a plate in the dog’s leg, or to amputate it.

The society is raising money for whichever operation is deemed to offer the best potential outcome. About $2,800 is needed for the plate, and $800 for the amputation.

Donations can be made at the society’s Facebook page, or through mail or dropped off at the shelter’s location at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

***

Drowning in river

deemed a suicide

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police say a man who drowned in the Lumber River on Sunday committed suicide.

The suicide occurred in the river at the Second Street bridge in downtown Lumberton.

Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services recovered the body after being called at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

From AP and staff reports.

